K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Shares Up 2%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBRLF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

