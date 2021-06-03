SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 million-$9.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,320. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -5.40. SG Blocks has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

