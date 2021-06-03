$2.16 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce sales of $2.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 million and the highest is $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

