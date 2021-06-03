Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $44.64

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.64, but opened at $47.25. Independence shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $685.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.51.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Independence by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.