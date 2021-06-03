Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.63

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$110.63 and last traded at C$109.22, with a volume of 62371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of C$9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4055722 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.