City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $560.00

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 56229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.13).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 535.03. The stock has a market cap of £283.80 million and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.