Velas Trading Down 11.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $167.48 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002875 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.