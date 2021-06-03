K21 Price Reaches $2.65 on Top Exchanges (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00006802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market capitalization of $18.07 million and approximately $842,214.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.56 or 0.09330949 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,819,357 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.