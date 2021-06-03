Hedget Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $342,559.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $11.67 million and $342,559.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00017133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.01023554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.44 or 0.09386659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

