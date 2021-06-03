Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

