Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,110 shares of company stock worth $1,262,513. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after buying an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 1,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

