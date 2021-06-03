Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 125,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,022,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $449.21 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

