Poehling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $234.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

