Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 139,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,376 shares of company stock worth $4,899,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $273.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,036. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

