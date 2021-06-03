Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $311.59. 7,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

