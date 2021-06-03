Game Creek Capital LP Has $3.98 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $71.03. 408,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.