The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $39,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.95. 65,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

