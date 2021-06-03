WABnetwork (WAB) Market Capitalization Tops $132,136.42

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. WABnetwork has a market cap of $132,136.42 and $53.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 57.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.