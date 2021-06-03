Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $96.32 and last traded at $96.33. Approximately 20,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 905,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total transaction of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,295,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $13,620,862. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $5,293,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.