Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678,058 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

AME opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

