McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

