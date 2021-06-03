Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.