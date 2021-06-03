Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 389,625 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 389,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.15% of The Blackstone Group worth $77,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

