Jennison Associates LLC Has $77.64 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of The Blackstone Group worth $77,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $94.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.