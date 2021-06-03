Morgan Stanley Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.88.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.05. 115,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.