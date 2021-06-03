Rice Partnership LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.36. 518,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,772. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

