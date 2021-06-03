Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,117 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,728,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 14,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,805. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

