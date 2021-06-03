Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $23.44

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,206. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $8,868,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

