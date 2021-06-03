TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 19,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,970. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31.

