Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,219. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

