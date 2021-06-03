Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $39.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,681 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. 137,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

