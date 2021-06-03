Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Boosted by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 3.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of AON worth $185,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.65. 16,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

