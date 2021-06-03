The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $114,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $24,460,540. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $280.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

