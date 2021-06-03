Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.6% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,118. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

