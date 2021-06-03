Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,296,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of ALGN traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $568.55. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,287. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.24 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $579.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.