Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 9,624 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 427,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

