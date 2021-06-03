Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,139,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

