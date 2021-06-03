Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.15. 7,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,068. The company has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.