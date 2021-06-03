Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% to $2.81-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

