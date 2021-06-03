J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $159.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,823. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

