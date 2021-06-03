Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.91. 72,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.