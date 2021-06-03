Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.975-3.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.36.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,271. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock worth $93,321,676. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.