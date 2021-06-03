Nvwm LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NovoCure by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $9,042,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock valued at $42,812,685. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $202.97 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,856.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

