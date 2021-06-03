Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 177,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

WFC opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

