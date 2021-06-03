PEAKDEFI Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.56 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $73.56 million and $373,451.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.01023554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.44 or 0.09386659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00052259 BTC.

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 663,274,537 coins and its circulating supply is 196,536,224 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

