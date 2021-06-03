Vertcoin Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and $277,924.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,889.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.63 or 0.07288889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $723.07 or 0.01859290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00493252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00179042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.83 or 0.00781254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.53 or 0.00489933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00444698 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,298,247 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

