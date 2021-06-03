Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 3.6% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.98. 44,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

