Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 371,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,580,992. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

