Game Creek Capital LP Sells 3,125 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.95. 83,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

