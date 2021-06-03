The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Boosted by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 254.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. The Mosaic makes up about 3.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,550.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 123,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $2,368,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $3,005,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $6,506,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

